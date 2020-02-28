check-out-previous-chelsea-and-tottenham-defender-jason-cundy’s-hilarious-reaction-to-arsenal-acquiring-knocked-out-of-the-europa-league

Sporting activities Bar host Jason Cundy tried using his very best to keep impartial when Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League… not.

Nope, quite the opposite, in simple fact.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham defender just could not consist of his enjoyment and enjoyment as he watched the Gunners suffer an embarrassing exit at the palms of Olympiakos on Thursday night – AT Dwelling.

Getty Photographs – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a late likelihood to place Arsenal in the Europa League final-16

Arsenal appeared in handle of their round of 32 clash when they came absent from Greece with a one- absent victory past week.

But a aim from Pape Abou Cisse compelled more-time and though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts back again in front with high-quality scissor kick, the captain also missed a evident opportunity as the Greeks scored once again to seal their area in the very last-16 on away aims.

Mikel Arteta stated he and his gamers are ‘hurting huge time’, but there ended up no signs of any hurting at talkSPORT Towers on Thursday evening with Cundy in the home.

The former Chelsea and Spurs male was actually stay on air when Olympiakos scored their added-time winner and, effectively, it is good to say he liked it.

Probably a minimal also a great deal – a great deal to the annoyance of Sports activities Breakfast host and Gunners admirer Laura Woods on Friday early morning.

Examine out Cundy’s response in the video clip below…

Jason Cundy’s insane reaction to Arsenal’s Europa League exit offends Laura Woods!

But the Sports activities Bar boys have been not completed there, no sir.

Afterwards that evening they have been joined by talkSPORT reporter and Arsenal enthusiast Jordan Bryan, and could not help but rub his nose in his side’s misfortune.

And they may possibly, could, have taken this a bit much too far as perfectly, as Jordan walked out of the studio.

You mean, indicate boys.