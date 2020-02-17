[Check out Professional-Shot Video Of ALICE COOPER’s Functionality At Hearth Battle AUSTRALIA Concert]

Skillfully filmed movie footage of Alice Cooper‘s February 16 efficiency at the Fireplace Struggle Australia advantage live performance in Sydney can be witnessed under.

The legendary rocker played a four-song set consisting of “Department of Youth”, “I am Eighteen”, “Poison” and “School’s Out” medleyed with PINK FLOYD‘s “An additional Brick In The Wall”.

For the very last track, Cooper changed jackets to a white selection with an Australian flag on his back.

Cooper lately added a quantity of shows to his earlier introduced tour with Lita Ford. Most of the recently declared dates will also function TESLA, with BLUE ÖYSTER CULT becoming a member of the invoice in Minnesota.

Alice spoke to the New Zealand radio station Bayrock about his all-new “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Again” demonstrate, which is scheduled to strike Auckland’s Trusts Arena on February 20 and Christchurch’s Horncastle Arena on February 22.

“Initial of all, it’s a full theatrical show,” Alice mentioned. “You know when you go to the carnival and you will find that ride that’s referred to as ‘The Nightmare Castle’ and you get in it and you go by way of it. Nicely, that’s what the stage looks like — it is ‘The Nightmare Castle.’ And so you can envision what arrives out of that. I can only say that you will find a whole lot of surprises in the present, theatrically. And the audio is gonna be A1+. It truly is the greatest band I have ever worked with.”

Singling out guitarist Nita Strauss, Cooper explained: “She’s a power of character — she really is — and just one of the nicest females I’ve ever achieved in my lifetime. [She] cannot wait to get on stage. Everyone in the band is like that, though most people in the band are very best friends.

“I normally explain to my band 1 issue. I claimed, ‘I can promise you 3 things: you are gonna get compensated, you might be gonna see the environment, you happen to be gonna get stitches,'” he claimed. “All people in the band has had stitches at some position. Because the swords I use on phase are not rubber. In point, the a single sword that I use on phase in fact belonged to Errol Flynn. I form of wield this… Every single the moment in a whilst, if you get too shut, you may get strike on the arm or the leg or someplace… It is a subject of pride. ‘Did you get your stitches nevertheless?’ ‘Yes, I did.’ It truly is like your mark.”

Cooper‘s latest release —– the six-track “Breadcrumbs” EP, explained as a tribute to the garage-rock heroes of his hometown of Detroit — was produced in September by means of earMUSIC.

In a new job interview with Consequence Of Seem, Cooper mentioned that “Breadcrumbs” serves as preview of sorts for his next studio album, which will be introduced later this calendar year.