Check out Professional Shot Video Of Arch Enemy’s Full Overall performance At Last Year’s Resurrection Fest

Professionally filmed online video footage of ARCH ENEMY‘s whole July 5, 2019 efficiency at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Lugo, Spain can be witnessed underneath.

Featured music:

01. 01:10 The Environment Is Yours



02. 06:28 War Eternal



03. 11:11 The Race



04. 14:44 My Apocalypse



05. 20:39 You Will Know My Identify



06. 25:15 Beneath Black Flags We March



07. 30:06 Dead Eyes See No Future



08. 35:02 The Eagle Flies Alone



09. 40:01 First Working day In Hell



10. 44:37 Saturnine (Intro)



11. 45:22 As The Pages Burn



12. 50:14 No Gods, No Masters



13. 55:07 Nemesis

In January 2019, ARCH ENEMY produced a compilation, “Coated In Blood”, of all cover tracks the band has recorded in the course of its vocation.

In the fall of 2018, ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott discovered that he has commenced the songwriting course of action for the follow-up to the “Will To Electrical power” album. Launched in 2017, that disc marked the second ARCH ENEMY album given that the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of Alissa White-Gluz. It was also the to start with ARCH ENEMY disc to element previous NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.

“Will To Electrical power” was introduced by means of Century Media Information. Co-produced by Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson, the disc was mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator and buddy Jens Bogren (OPETH, AT THE GATES, DIMMU BORGIR). The LP’s deal with artwork was developed by Alex Reisfar.

Amott advised Guitar Earth about “Will To Ability”: “I hardly ever considered ARCH ENEMY to be a dying metal band, and I did not start ARCH ENEMY with the intention of getting demise steel. I have presently completed that variety of things [as a member of CARNAGE and CARCASS], so I wanted to concentrate a lot more on melody, whilst however holding the tunes hefty. And I consider this report does that.”



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=c38H8DrlGxg

