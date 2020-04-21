Check out Schitt’s Creek in Classic TV Theme Songwriting

It’s been two weeks since Schitt’s Creek completed its six-episode run on Tuesday, April 7, heading to incredible TV, forever destined to be broadcast and met by new viewers. If you’re like us, you’re going to lose the Rose family something intense right now. It looks like a CBC manufacturer Calum Shanlin also.

Shanlin, who is behind Schitt’s Creek’s massive social media presence, has produced theme songs and credits for opening TV hits such as Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls and Friends for Schitt’s Creek. The series, which is aired on Pop TV in the US and CBC in Canada, does not have the right theme song, only opening a musical note with the title of the show.

“It took me the first week after the finals to relax and all I had to do was reopen the sitcom, but with Schitt’s Creek,” Shanlin tweeted.

See below.

Here’s a remake of Friends theme theme for Schitt’s Creek:

Schitt’s Creek, but make it a friend of pic.twitter.com/MviLIEBUxE

– Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Parks and Recreation:

Schitt’s Creek, but make it Parks and Rec pic.twitter.com/N9lJYqDo7E

– Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 16, 2020

Gilmore Girls, who rightly refocused the show Catherine O’HaraMoira Rose and Annie MurphyAlexis Rose:

Schitt’s Creek, but make Gilmore Girls pic.twitter.com/pfrYpePBgE

– Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 17, 2020

And Captured Development, which fits perfectly:

Now the story of a rich family who lost everything and their father who had no choice but to unite them all … here’s a picture of Schitt’s Creek.twitter.com/btYlSzAKAV

– Calum Shanlin (@calumshanlin) April 21, 2020

Go to Shanlin’s Twitter to see more.

Schitt’s Creek was created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy and both starred as Johnny Rose and David Rose, respectively. Both Eugene Levy and O’Hara are nominated for an Emmy nomination in 2019. The series and costume design are also a good fit for the Emmy for the fifth season of the show. Schitt’s Creek launches its TV show more popular than ever before in early April 2020. Read more about it in an interview with Dan Levy here.