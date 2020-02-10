Check out Slipknot Play Intimate Set at the legendary Maida Vale Studio

SLIPKNOT added a session to BBCis legendary Maida Vale on January 26th in London, England, in the studio. 120 fans watched the band play a set of six tracks “Unsainted”. “Psychosocial”. “The devil in me”. “Duality”. “Disaster Piece” and “Wait and Bleed”,

Audio broadcast the entire performance on Sunday, February 9th BBC Radio 1‘s “Rock show” and can be heard at this point (from about an hour and 16 minutes). Video recordings of the “Unsainted” and “Duality” Playbacks have been uploaded to the BBC Radio 1 YouTube Channel and can be seen below.

Earlier this month, SLIPKNOT announced the 2020 edition of “Knotfest Road Show” Tour produced by Live nation, There are special guests A DAY TO REMEMBER. UNDER OAT and CODE ORANGE,

Last years “Knotfest Road Show” saw SLIPKNOT Play in front of the biggest US viewers in their history and meet over 30 cities in North America all summer. This year, “Knotfest Road Show” 2020 begins in Syracuse, New York on May 30 and reaches 15 more cities before culminating in The Woodlands, Texas on June 25.

SLIPKNOT continues his tour in support of his latest album, “We are not your kind”that came out last August. The CD sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the first week of its release and topped the Billboard 200 charts. In addition, the album impressed with the first debuts in the UK, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland and the first five debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy and Austria worldwide, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands , Poland, Spain and New Zealand.



