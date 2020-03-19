Check out Slipknot’s Whole Performance At Legendary Maida Vale Studio

SLIPKNOT recorded a session at the BBC‘s famous Maida Vale studios in London, England on January 26. 120 fans witnessed the band play a six-tune established consisting of the tracks “Unsainted”, “Psychosocial”, “The Satan In I”, “Duality”, “Disasterpiece” and “Wait And Bleed”.

Audio the overall general performance aired on February 9 on BBC Radio 1‘s “Rock Clearly show”. Online video footage of the “Unsainted” and “Duality” renditions was uploaded previous thirty day period to the BBC Radio 1 YouTube channel and has now been adopted by clips of the relaxation of the set.

Very last thirty day period, SLIPKNOT declared the 2020 edition of the “Knotfest Roadshow” tour, developed by Live Country. Joining them on the trek will be special visitors A Day TO Remember, UNDEROATH and CODE ORANGE.

Last year’s “Knotfest Roadshow” saw SLIPKNOT enjoy to the most important U.S. crowds in their historical past, hitting 30 metropolitan areas throughout North The usa through the summer months. This year, “Knotfest Roadshow” 2020 is scheduled to begin in Syracuse, New York on May well 30 and strike a additional 15 cities right before culminating at The Woodlands, Texas on June 25.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in assist of its latest album, “We Are Not Your Kind”, which came out final August. The disc marketed 118,000 equal album units in the U.S. in its first 7 days of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an influence all over the world with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as effectively as Leading 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.



