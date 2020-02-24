check-out-soccer-mommy’s-lo-fi,-nostalgic-animated-video-for-‘bloodstream’

Soccer Mommy has shared an animated video for her new track ‘Bloodstream’ – scroll down the page to look at it now.

The Nashville musician, whose serious title is Sophie Allison, is set to release her next album ‘Color Theory’ on Friday (February 28). ‘Bloodstream’ is the opening monitor taken from the record.

In the video clip, which was made by Bella Clark, Soccer Mommy is witnessed as a pixelated character reminiscent of all those in ’90s movie games, lying on her mattress and kicking her legs in a space crammed with snacks and guitars. Enjoy it underneath now.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K8-J8V8cwTU?feature=oembed" title="Soccer Mommy - bloodstream" width="696"></noscript>

About lo-fi guitars, Allison sings on the observe: “But I know it is waiting there/Swimming by way of my bloodstream/It is gonna appear for me.” In a press release, the musician defined the track is part of a area of the album that represents “different elements of disappointment/depression”.

Soccer Mommy beforehand shared a few tracks from the file – ‘Circle The Drain’, ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’, and ‘Lucy’. Speaking about the latter music final yr, Allison mentioned: “It’s a music about having difficulties with internal demons and your very own morality, but I masked it with this state of affairs of getting seduced by the devil.”

Meanwhile, Allison and her band will return to the Uk in June for a headline tour. The dates kick off in Brighton on June 16 and conclude 10 days afterwards in Manchester.

Soccer Mommy will play:

June 2020

16 – Brighton, Concorde 2



18 – London, Electric Ballroom



19 – Bristol, Trinity



20 – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon



22 – Leeds, Belgrave Audio Hall



23 – Glasgow, Stereo



26 – Manchester, Gorilla