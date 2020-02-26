check-out-stay:-just-after-megan-boswell’s-arrest-authorities-update-evelyn-boswell-situation

Authorities issued an Amber Warn for Evelyn Boswell of Blountville, Tennessee, just one week in the past to request the public for support acquiring the lacking female.

As of Wednesday, the girl’s mother and grandmother have been custody but the search for the toddler continued.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s authorities scheduled a media briefing at 1: 30 p.m. ET, which you can watch live here, on YouTube or Fb.

Newest: Warrant claims Evelyn Boswell’s mom lied about missing woman when 1st questioned

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office environment on the case.

Law enforcement have explained the girl’s disappearance as a confounding situation loaded with conflicting and baffling information. Although a great deal of basic questions stay unanswered, below is a breakdown of all the things we know about the disappearance.

Evelyn, a 15-month-aged girl, has been explained by law enforcement as about 2 feet tall and weighing 28 lbs .. She was very last found carrying a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Though saying her disappearance, the TBI to begin with stated Evelyn hadn’t been found because Dec. 26.

On the other hand, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said on Friday that it was much more probably she was previous observed by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or Dec. 11.

Boswell was not described lacking right up until Feb. 18.

