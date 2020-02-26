check-out-sumos-and-try-to-eat-sushi-at-this-immersive-eating-knowledge

Sumo+Sushi is an immersive function that combines terrific sushi with Sumo wrestling, for a night time celebrating Japanese tradition and cuisine.

How immersive you may question? Just ask ABC’s Karl Schmid, who stepped into the ring!

“It’s an interactive eating encounter that we set collectively to give men and women the option to expertise Sumo 1st hand, some thing that is normally pretty foreign to folks here in The usa,”describes Producer Sam Minkoff.

“It gives them the opportunity to see stay Sumo when eating sushi in their metropolis,” Minkoff points out.

The experience is hosted by Sumo legend Konishiki! “I am the very first foreigner who turned a winner in the entire world of Sumo,” Konishiki tells the viewers. Konishiki offers audiences an introduction into the background, lifestyle and guidelines of the activity.

“Sumo has been close to around two thousand several years,”Konishiki details.

Guest have the option to get in the ring and problem any of the 4 Sumos to a stay match.

On the Red Carpet’s Karl Schmid, took on the challenge of taking down Sumo Toshiro with wonderful honor and pride. Despite the disbelif of Karl’s greatest mate, Karl tied Toshiro, before being flung to the floor in defeat by Toshiro. For a lot more details take a look at Sumo + Sushi