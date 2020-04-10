Check out the Blindspot Season End Trailer Trailer Here

Finally here for Blindspot. E! News has your first look at a new trailer for Blindspot’s fifth and final season. There is one last mission for the troops and one big target behind them.

Blindspot returns Thursday, April 30th at 10pm. (moving to normal at 9 p.m. timeslot on May 7) following a four-season blast that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watched a drone strike at home safely with the entire team inside it. Questions will be answered, including who made it live and weather the team will be able to clear their name after Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) take power.

“I would like to speak directly to these rogue agents: Bring yourself in, put an end to the murder before anyone else enters,” Madeline warned in the trailer above.

In addition to Alexander and Mastrantonio, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer also a star in the season finale.

“No one came from here,” Jane said in the trailer above.

“We hunted Madeline, she hunted us down,” Kurt said.

The trailer warned someone that it would not survive.

The last season of Blindspot opens Thursday, April 10 at 10am. on NBC. The show airs at 9 p.m. timeslot on Thursday, May 7th.

