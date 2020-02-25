check-out-the-epic-very-first-trailer-for-‘rockfield:-the-studio-on-the-farm’

The 1st trailer has arrived for Rockfield: The Studio on The Farm, the new documentary chronicling the journey of two brothers who established 1 of the most renowned recording studios in the entire world.

The documentary, directed by Hannah Berryman, tells the tale of Kingsley and Charles Ward – who set up Rockfield Studios at their Monmouthshire farm in the 1960s.

It went on to turn into the world’s 1st household studios, as well as actively playing host to some of the most preferred recordings in fashionable history.

Queen recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ there in 1975, Oasis laid down the entirety of ‘What’s The Tale (Morning Glory) in 1995, and Coldplay crafted ‘Yellow’ in 2000.

In the new clip, Liam Gallagher is amid the well known faces recounting their activities of recording at Rockfield.

“You lived there and you didn’t leave the studio until finally you had your album completed. It’s like the Big Brother dwelling, innit, but with tunes,” Liam says.

It also functions an visual appearance from Ozzy Osbourne, who recorded some of Black Sabbath’s earliest demos at the facility.

“Just to go from Birmingham to Monmouth was an journey. You don’t understand, we’d in no way been in a studio, we’d never been on a farm!,” Ozzy quips.

Other names lending their reminiscences of Rockfield to the documentary incorporate Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Hawkwind’s Dave Brock, Very simple Minds’ Jim Kerr, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Manic Road Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield.

An formal synopsis teases: “This is the unlikely tale of how two Welsh farming brothers turned their dairy farm into a single of the most effective recording studios of all time, generating four many years of legendary rock new music.

“Fifty yrs in the past, deep in the Welsh countryside, brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward were being starting off out in the family dairy farming business. But they yearned to do a little something distinctive – they preferred to make songs. So they designed a studio in the attic of their farmhouse and begun recording with their friends.

“Kingsley’s new spouse, Ann, remaining her position in the nearby lender to do the publications, and they ongoing farming all the though. Animals were kicked out of barns and musicians have been moved into Nan’s spare bedroom. Inadvertently, they’d launched the world’s to start with independent residential recording studio:Rockfield.”

It will premiere at SXSW on 16 March 2020.