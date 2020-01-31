Check out the songs that Joaquin Phoenix heard in makeup

“When I first met Joaquin (Phoenix), he said to me: ‘I’m really sorry, I know I can be difficult, but don’t take it personally: it’s not you, it’s me and me just want to apologize in advance. “

These are the words of the make-up designer Nicki Ledermann, head of the department responsible for creating (and applying) the legendary joker look for the story of how the clown Prince of Crime came about last year.

“He doesn’t like to be touched. He doesn’t like to be argued. He doesn’t like to be abused,” says Nicki. “As an actor, you are argued and abused all the time.

“Not just through make-up, but also through wardrobes, hair, the PAs that have to take you to the set. It’s really hard for him because he’s not that human. There are other actors who love that – they love the attention, they love to be pampered and they love to be pampered. Joaquin is not like that at all. “

To create a calm and pleasant environment, Ledermann turned to music. “I’m proud to always have the best music,” she says. “Joaquin and I always had a bit of music, it was mixed things – from old songs from the 70s to modern things that should be inspired. It is a very versatile playlist. I will send it to you! “

According to her word, Ledermann has moved the public Spotify playlist to NME’s inbox. It is full of genres: from peaceful Scandi pop by Sigur Ros (“Sæglópur”) to Fatboy Slim’s soulful dance banger with Macy Gray (“Demons”). There’s even a jazzy French number from Paris-born Troubadour Madeleine Peyroux.

Listen to the public playlist through Spotify and see the full track list.

