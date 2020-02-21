[Check out the stunning second St Mirren Women’s captain tries to punch dislocated knee back into location – she carried on playing far too]

If you’re squeamish, really do not look at this. You have been warned!

There isn’t an award for ‘hardest player of the season’ but St Mirren Women’s captain Jane O’Toole would get it arms down if there was.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle The St Mirren captain sustained the sickening damage on Sunday

O’Toole sustained a gruesome dislocated knee injury when likely for a 50-50 in St Mirren’s match in opposition to Inverness on Sunday.

But what O’Toole did future proves she’s really hard as nails.

Just after having the injuries, O’Toole punched her knee in an attempt to set it again in spot.

Below you can see the video clip of the excruciating harm sustained by O’Toole.

She was of program in big ache and was taken care of by health care staff but surprisingly O’Toole carried on and performed the remaining 40 minutes of the activity, which St Mirren shed seven-.

O’Toole undoubtedly presents the likes of Terry Butcher a run for his dollars – the previous England star continuing to play on for the duration of a Planet Cup qualifier towards Sweden in 1989 even nevertheless huge quantities of blood was gushing from his head.

getty Butcher’s bleeding head made him an England icon

Meanwhile, Manchester Metropolis goalkeeper Bert Trautmann broke his neck in the course of the 1956 FA Cup final and carried on participating in, although he wasn’t conscious of the severity of the injury at the time.

Hats off to O’Toole for carrying on but we genuinely wouldn’t blame her if she arrived off and went straight to clinic, which is undoubtedly the reasonable possibility.