Check out The Weeknd in the new cinematic video “Blinding Lights”

The Weeknd has released another hedonistic video for its new single “Blinding Lights”.

The clip, staged by Anton Tammi, shows the bloodstained singer at the beginning of the video before we see him on a jaunt through Las Vegas.

On the way, he is blown by a woman before getting into an argument with two bouncers. You can see the video below.

It follows last month’s “Heartless” video, also directed by Tammi, in which The Weeknd and his producer Metro Boomin were at war with their visions as they partied and moved to Vegas before Caesars Palace closed.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NRXx6U8ABQ (/ embed)

Both singles were released in November and were the first new material since his surprising 2018 EP “My Dear Melancholy” and the last full studio album “Starboy” from 2016. A new full length is expected in the first half of 2020.

In a four-star review of ‘Heartless’, NME praised Metro Boomin’s production for “bringing earth-shattering bass and some of his greatest beats to the party when, in Tesfaye’s words,” he turned this Ho into a mosh pit “- a clear statement suggestion that The Weeknd expects you to romp to your heart’s content on its next live show. Put your handkerchiefs away, folks. “

In the meantime, it was recently announced that The Weeknd was not originally seen as a pop star in Uncut Gems grappling with protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).

In a video interview with NME, Josh and Benny Safdie went through the other artists they considered for the role before building a “great” friendship with the Canadian singer and changing direction.