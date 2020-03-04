check-out-the-weeknd’s-meta,-eerie-shorter-movie-‘after-hours’

The Weeknd has shared a small film named Immediately after Several hours, which precedes his approaching album of the same identify.

The movie begins at the really close of the musician’s efficiency of ‘Blinding Lights’ on Jimmy Kimmel Dwell! and follows him by the corridors of the Television studio and out onto the streets of LA.

Just after a collection of unsettling scenes see Abel Tesfaye dragged by way of the subway by an unseen drive, the star finishes up in a lift with a pair. As the doors shut, the monitor turns purple and the distant screams can be read. Enjoy it under now.

The Weeknd’s new album, also titled ‘After Hours’, will be launched on March 20. A planet tour will follow, starting up in North America in June. The star will arrive in the British isles in October, kicking off the United kingdom and European leg of the tour with four dates at London’s The O2.

The Weeknd will perform:

October 2020

11 – London, The O2



12 – London, The O2



13 – London, The O2



15 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena



16 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham



18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro



19 – Manchester, Arena



23 – London, The O2

Meanwhile, Yeasayer are suing The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar about ‘Pray For Me’, the pair’s collaboration from the Black Panther soundtrack. The band claim the track infringes their song ‘Sunrise’, which includes a “distinctive choral performance” featured in the 2007 observe.