[check-out-this!-chainska-brassika-movie-for-bouncing-sake-tune-with-actor-frank-harper]

Chainska Brassika release anthemic new solitary and online video ‘Simple Things’ featuring Frank Harper + announce major debut at SXSW 2020

Solitary Launch Day: 6th March 2020

‘Simple Things’ Soundcloud link: https://soundcloud.com/chainskabrassika/simplethings/s-mSMO8

Chainska Brassika, the dynamic 8 piece ska-reggae band from south east London have teamed up with actor, movie producer and ska reggae admirer Frank Harper (Lock, Stock and Two Cigarette smoking Barrels, Bend It Like Beckham, Football Manufacturing unit) to release their infectious and unapologetically carefree new one ‘Simple Things’ on sixth March 2020.

The accompanying online video for ‘Simple Things’ captures the essence of Chainska’s contagious power on stage and has been directed by Frank Harper. The single is a riotously refreshing ode to the uncomplicated matters in lifetime, a modus operandi that Chainska Brassika endorse wholeheartedly and with cheerful abandon.

‘Simple Things’ was recorded at Purple Bull Studios and options Frank Harper laying down his exclusive vocals as spoken phrase in excess of the bridge segment of the energetic and infectious anthem.

The Globe Reggae Contest champions are at the forefront of the UK’s new ska movement and have a distinctive vibrance in their audio that combines sweet melodic vocals, rough lyrics with large strength ska rhythms and reggae passages soaked in superb brass traces.

Audiences across the Uk have witnessed the band’s pulsating dwell exhibit, which is set to make a debut in the US with two official showcase performances at the famous SXSW 2020, adopted by nine far more Uk dates throughout April to Oct this yr, which includes the London Intercontinental Ska Pageant and Ska Gate in Margate.

With their irresistible Chainska bounce, the 8 piece has been steadily creating up an military of admirers, gigging to packed venues throughout the Uk and Europe, supporting Madness, Toots and the Maytals, Gentlemen’s Dub Club and The Skatalites. The band have filled plenty of United kingdom venues and mesmerised crowds at festivals including Glastonbury, Outlook, Hay Pageant, Rototom Sunsplash, Valley Fest, European Reggae Competition, Jamaica and extra.

Chainska Brassika collectively stated “Life on earth, generally comes at us with packaging, shrapnel and dressed up bollocks. Do we genuinely want it? Does it ever serve us? Among all of life’s blessings there are trials and tribulations for all to conquer. It’s the Straightforward Issues in lifetime that truly depend. Our new one highlights the bare necessities that assist us get by means of, main values like music and fellowship are what Chainska is all about. Reggae and ska have always been connected with protest and this keep track of celebrates the substitute to all the difficulties. Simple things is about moving away from the problems, surpassing them and working with them in our own way. We just can’t wait around to showcase our Uk audio to the American masses and hopefully attain their respect. Enjoy this area.”

Frank Harper added “I never assumed that at my age I would be strolling into a recording studio to perform on a keep track of with such a proficient group of younger musicians. And then to be asked to direct the new music online video to ‘Simple Things’, capturing the energy of the band’s reside functionality and shelling out homage to the roots of the new music that we all love and respect, resulted in a person of my favourite days at any time on a film shoot.”

Verified stay dates:

14th – 18th March 2020 SXSW Official Showcase (15th March, British Songs Embassy @Cedar St.

Courtyard & 17th March, Formal SXSW Showcase @ Flamingo Cantina)

10th April London Global Ska Festival, O2 Academy, Islington

12th April Quayside Music Pageant, Weymouth

9th May Somerset Cider & Cheese Fayre

31st May well The Excellent Estate Festival, Cornwall

3rd July SkaGate, Margate

26th July Fleur Fest, Didcot, Oxfordshire

sixth – 8th August Buskers Bern Road Music Pageant

22nd Aug Soul Circus, The Cotswolds

17th Oct Cowley Employees Club, Oxford

http://www.chainskabrassika.com/

https://open up.spotify.com/artist/230GhlinaVbLrWNp99Stta

https://www.youtube.com/person/ChainSkaBrassika

https://www.instagram.com/chainska_brassika/