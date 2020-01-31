Check out this stop motion version of ‘Toy Story 3’, which took 8 years to make

In the most impressive teenage years I’ve ever seen, two Iowa brothers have cobbled together a very elaborate stop-motion and live-action replica of “Toy Story 3” over the past eight years. In the truest sense of the word scene by scene, one hour and 39 minutes.

As you can see from her interview with Buzzfeed, mason and Morgan McGrew came up with the idea of ​​bringing the daunting task together when Mason 12 and Morgan were 15, and literally spent the rest of their teenage years and into the early twenties trying to film everything with toys, plasticine, and even something real and real people to play Andy and his family.

At 21 and 23, both of whom studied digital media and economics at uni, they finally solved the huge task and premiered it on YouTube.

Seriously, it’s a complete replica of the original 2010 film.

And if you’re wondering, yes, it covers the whole part of Buzz Lightyear restarting in Spanish mode and falling in love / trying to court Jessie.

!!!!!YES.

Oh and the little bit of Mr. Potato Head makes a tortilla body.

And ALSO the little credit scenes in which Zorg is sent to Sunnyside. Incredible stuff.

Suck shit, Zorg.

The brothers had finalized their version of Toy Story 3 a few months ago and are waiting to get all clear from Disney before the premiere and damn I’m so glad the company gave them permission because this is fair so so special.

Really, I feel like I totally wasted my teenage years doing absolutely piss-all, so I’m equally impressed and absolutely angry about the sheer talent here.

100% lock in some time to see this because although it’s a little chunky (I mean, of course it is) it’s a damn masterpiece and I hope it will be considered for a number of awards. You’re welcome. It would be a crime to let this film pass without at least one Oscar nod to get the best animation.

Someone pours popcorn, here are your next hour and a half.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfduDq5gLnE (/ embed)

Image:

YouTube / Pixar / Toy Story 3 IRL