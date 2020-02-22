[check-out:-treasure’s-choi-hyun-suk-+-doyoung-wows-with-impressive-dance-performance]

A new dance online video has been uploaded on TREASURE’s YouTube account!

In the video clip, TREASURE’s Choi Hyuk Suk and Doyoung showcase wonderful teamwork for a impressive choreography to “Babushka Boi” by A$AP Rocky. The two customers completed their have distinctive effectiveness with endless follow and ideation for weeks.

Choi Hyuk Suk and Doyoung’s overflowing skills and strength can be obviously found in the clip. With the environment sun of the Han River as the backdrop, they offered an unique and dynamic efficiency to the new music. In particular, they showed off their charisma as if they were being on a authentic stage with their detailed actions and calm smiles.

Enjoy their mesmerizing dance performance under!

TREASURE will be formally debuting as a 12-member team this yr. Check out their new team pictures listed here!

