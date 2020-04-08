Check out when heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois was drawn into mad electrical power-punching exchange

SMASHING

The 21-calendar year-aged British hope appeared to be knocked off stability at the end of the clip

When Daniel Dubois knocked out Richard Lartey in 4 rounds past 12 months, he did so in dramatic manner.

The highly touted heavyweight prospect was chin-checked for the first time in his job as his rugged Ghanaian opponent did not simply just occur to lie down.

In the early levels of his fledgling career, Dubois’ prior opponents primarily attempted to endure, however Lartey took a unique tactic.

In the 2nd spherical he buzzed the household fighter with a correct hand – some thing we hadn’t beforehand witnessed take place to the 21-yr-outdated.

Then, in the 3rd, all hell broke loose as Daniel Dubois hurt Richard Lartey and started to pursue him with ruthless intent.

GETTY

Daniel Dubois and Richard Lartey went to war

The pair ended up winging large hooks at just one a further for a ridiculous ten-2nd time period in which either male could’ve been knocked out.

Remarkably it was the Brit who finished up getting punched a little off stability, ending the trade.

In the pursuing spherical, Daniel Dubois regained his composure and finished the position, knocking out Richard Lartey as expected.

You can view the online video of the chaotic 10-2nd exchange over, and the movie of the brutal KO underneath.

Regard to Richard Lartey for coming to battle. I uncovered a lot tonight and now completely ready to transfer on to July 13th and whoever @frankwarren_television desires to place in front of me.

I hope you enjoyed the battle and thank you to everybody supporting it implies a great deal 👊🏿pic.twitter.com/OT2XTAXY3B

— Daniel Dubois (@DynamiteDubois) April 28, 2019