check-out:-yoo-seung-ho-and-lee-se-young-get-started-their-look-for-for-the-killer-in-“memorist”

tvN’s new drama “Memorist” has exposed a teaser of the initially episode!

Primarily based on the webtoon of the same title, “Memorist” tells the tale of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sunlight Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite criminal profiler, who group up to monitor down a serial killer.

The preview commences with an formal inquiring for evidence of the latest criminal offense getting a part of the serial killings, to which Lee Se Young reviews that the sufferer was killed by an unknown blunt weapon 4 centimeters (approximately 1.six inches) in diameter.

Orders are specified to begin the investigation in secret from the one who has supernatural powers. In the meantime, Dong Baek claims, “I can feel it if I examine their recollections,” even though applying his skills to see people’s reminiscences with his contact in order to uncover the reality. Stress heightens as Dong Baek commences his lookup for the killer. Lastly, he sits down in front of a mysterious determine and asks, “20 years ago, did you destroy a lady?”

Check out the full teaser beneath!

“Memorist” premieres March 11 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be accessible on Viki.

Look at an additional teaser for “Memorist” underneath!

Check out Now