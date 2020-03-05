check-out:-yoo-seung-ho-and-lee-se-younger-won’t-allow-a-single-prison-off-the-hook-in-“memorist”-highlight-reel

Approaching drama “Memorist” has dropped an action-packed emphasize reel!

Centered on the webtoon of the very same name, “Memorist” tells the tale of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sunlight Mi (Lee Se Youthful), an elite criminal profiler, who team up to observe down a serial killer.

The spotlight video starts off with an individual asking, “What would you do if you ended up in his shoes?” As if answering the problem, Dong Baek lands a potent kick on a felony who is attempting to make a getaway. From this temporary glimpse of Dong Baek, viewers can see that his character is a present day day superhero who will do regardless of what it can take to bring justice.

The comedy ends there as just one girl gets on her knees and begs him to locate her missing daughter. Clues point to a serial killer, and Han Solar Mi makes her entrance as a genius profiler. Inevitably, Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi be a part of fingers to resolve the case. They go by way of numerous trials to locate the serial killer, but regardless of the several obstacles in their path, they vow to never give up right until they address the scenario.

“Memorist” premieres March 11 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

