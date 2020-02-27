check-out:-yoo-seung-ho-isn’t-frightened-to-flex-his-superpowers-in-upcoming-drama-“memorist”

Upcoming tvN drama “Memorist” has launched new teasers starring Yoo Seung Ho!

“Memorist” is primarily based on a webtoon of the same identify and tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sunshine Mi (Lee Se Youthful), an elite criminal profiler, who workforce up to observe down a brutal serial killer.

In the 1st new teaser, Dong Baek is ready to pounce on his prey at a billiard corridor. When 1 of the gang customers unintentionally hits a ball astray, Dong Baek picks it up for him with a welcoming smile. On the other hand, he uses the scenario to his advantage, employing his supernatural electrical power by earning contact with the other to confirm that he was the criminal. With no additional hesitation, Dong Baek proceeds to defeat up the suspect as the phrase, “A country-certified hero that’s never been seen in this entire world appears,” demonstrates up on the monitor.

Goo Kyung Tan (Go Chang Suk) watches the violent scene unfold all over again by way of the news with the headline, “Nation-licensed hero results in trouble again! Assaults prison!” Offended at Dong Baek, he yells, “Are you a law enforcement or thug? I must just kick you!”

In a further teaser, Dong Baek is staking out at a sauna to confirm who the legal is utilizing his supernatural ability, sending his fists flying to start with when he learns the truth of the matter. At headquarters, Goo Kyung Tan is almost shaking as he reads the paper which has the exact title as just before, “Nation-qualified hero will cause problems once more!! Assaults legal!” Goo Kyung Tan asks again in irritation, “Are you a detective or thug?” when Dong Baek’s voice about states, “I just happened to flex my superpowers right now all over again.”

“Memorist” premieres March 11 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be obtainable on Viki.

Enjoy yet another trailer on Viki under!

View Now