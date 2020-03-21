Check out: Zico Shares How He Felt About Solo Live performance Getting Canceled + Performs On Yoo Jae Suk’s Clearly show “How Do You Perform?”

On the March 21 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Perform,” many musicians came with each other to accomplish a “corner room” live performance that viewers could delight in from their very own properties.

Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “We’ve prepared a ‘corner home concert’ these days for the reason that of the social distancing that persons are practicing now to prevent the unfold of COVID-19. We’ve invited musicians whose concerts were being canceled due to the fact of this, so from your own space, you will be in a position to get pleasure from a diverse array of cultural content. We have also enlisted the enable of the city of Seoul to conduct at the Sejong Middle.”

Performers integrated Jang Bum Joon, the cast of the musical “Mamma Mia!”, Zico, and Lee Seung Hwan.

Zico, whose strike song “Any Song” is carrying out properly on the charts, was requested why he did not make any tunes present appearances. He discussed, “To be sincere, I was hectic getting ready for my concert. Simply because we’d been getting ready for this concert for a yr and a 50 percent, my group and I have been at a decline. But we received comfort through our effectiveness here today.” Zico was scheduled to maintain his solo concert at the close of February, but it was canceled owing to issues about the unfold of the novel coronavirus.

Zico also showed Yoo Jae Suk how to do the viral “Any Song” challenge.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=DUeog4vM4pM

He then executed the music as he had geared up it for the live performance.

He also performed the track “Human” with Dvwn.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=JcsbnVfIJJI

You can examine out episodes of “How Do You Perform?” right here!

Check out Now

Supply (1)

How does this write-up make you feel?