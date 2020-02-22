[check-out:-zico-takes-10th-gain-for-“any-song”-on-“music-core”-performances-by-iz*one-particular,-ikon,-weki-meki,-and-additional]

The February 22 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” experienced Pink Velvet’s “Psycho” up versus Block B’s Zico’s “Any Song” and Changmo’s “Meteor.” Changmo arrived in 3rd put with 4,221 points and Crimson Velvet was in next spot with 5,496 factors.

Zico took residence the get with seven,001 factors, producing this is 10th acquire for “Any Song” and his fourth consecutive 7 days winning on “Music Core.” Congratulations to Zico!

The day showcased performances by IZ*One, DreamCatcher, Weki Meki, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, Golden Boy or girl, VERIVERY, H&D, iKON, PENTAGON, KARD, The Boyz, LOONA, IZ, Cherry Bullet, EVERGLOW, Rocket Punch, cignature, and About U.

Test out the performances under!

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

About U – “Who Took My Candy”

H&D – “Toward Tomorrow”

IZ – “The Day”

VERIVERY – “Photo”

Rocket Punch – “Bouncy”

EVERGLOW – “Dun Dun”

LOONA – “So What”

KARD – “Red Moon”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”

DreamCatcher – “Red Sun” + “Scream”

IZ*One particular – “Spaceship” + “Fiesta”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

Golden Youngster – “Without You”

iKON – “Dive”

Moonbyul – “Eclipse”