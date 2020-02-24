[Check Push: 2020 Nissan Rogue]

Entry Cost: $25,300Selling price as examined: $36,095This 7 days, we’re driving Nissan’s bestselling motor vehicle, namely the 2020 Nissan Rogue. As shoppers continue on to move absent from sedans and into SUVs in all designs and dimensions, the Rogue revenue figures converse for them selves.Especially, Rogue products have topped all round Nissan automobile income in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the latter yr posting 350,447 models marketed 12 months to day. Its closest relatives member is the superior on the lookout Altima sedan, […]