Check the metal cover of “No time to die” Billy Elishama

The theme of the bonds Billy Eylish “No time to die” has received a metallic make-up in a new cover – listen below.

The cover is removed from the IN VIRTUE, and it represents a ballad of Billy and his brother Phineas how bewildered the metal cap.

This is not the first time that “No time to die” peraymalasya in a different genre. Last week, the song Billy was designed in the late Chris Kornev style.

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXeG5OtMqPg (/ paste)

Reconsidering “No time to die” after the release, the NME said: “Bringing the road means that” there is no time to die “is unlikely to be remembered for the theme of the highest level of bonds, you also can not help but wonder, how can a sound alternative version – skiravanne channels of all incomprehensible Eilish-Ism.

“But if we consider the face value is a solid effort that accurately absorbed in stealthily, lonely bond Daniel Craig”.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GB_S2qFh5lU (/ embed)

Issue No Time To Die is delayed as a result of karanavirusa flash. The original April release date has been set in November.

The team on the next game James Bond announced the delay last week (March 4), writing in Twitter: “MGM, Universal and producer Bond has, by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and a thorough assessment of the world release NO TIME tO UIE will be moved to November 2020. “

Billy Elishama and Fiennes worked on the film “No Time to die” with Johnny Marr and Hans Tsymeram, which together create a film score.

Speaking with NME at the BRIT awards last month, Murray spoke about the “thrill” of working with Eilish song.

“I heard the song and thought” it’s fantastic, “It is very safe to be very minimalist This is her sound, and then the trick was Bond when he..” – he explained.

“It was the perfect song, but in terms of sound, the” Bond Iffi “did not obvious. It is very easy to be arrogant, so it was smaller and more, and he worked with the film.” Watch the full interview above.