Check the Rolling Stone: Life and Death or Brian Jones trailer

A trailer has been released for the movie Rolling Stone: Life and Death or Brian Jones.

In a statement, the filmmakers say: “In the mid-1960s, Brian Jones emerged as” the face “and poster boy of the Bohemian Swingin scene in London, topping the charts with The Rolling Stones and dating model / actress Anita Pallenberg.

“However, his excessive lifestyle and his reputation as ‘the original bad boy of Rock & Roll’ would cost him a lot. When the scene descended the acidic year of 1967, Brian did too. Targeted by the authorities and the media ran out of and lost both Anita and respect for the Stones, and two years later Brian was found at the bottom of his swimming pool, the verdict: death by adversity.

“During the last 50 years, many theories have emerged that claim that Brian has been murdered and that it is covered at a high level, as this film discovers – the evidence for this is extremely convincing.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E96ZOaesGoQ (/ embed)

The film was made by Spanish director Danny Garcia, who previously made films about The Clash, Johnny Thunders, Sid Vicious and Stiv Bators.

Screenings were organized on the following dates.

February 6: Munich Werkstattkino, Germany

February 8: Santa Ana The Frida Cinema, CA.

February 13: Seattle Ark Lodge Cinemas, WA

February 15: Pittsburgh Harris Theater Downtown, PA

February 15: Sao Paulo Olga 17, Brazil

February 21: Chichester Cinema in New Park, UK

February 23: Harrisburg Moviate, PA

February 23: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

February 24: Gothenburg Bio Roy, Denmark

February 24: Chichester Cinema in New Park, UK

February 26: Stockholm Bio Rio, Sweden

February 27: Chicago Music Box Theater, IL (Q&A with Barbara Anne Marion, daughter of Brian Jones)

February 28: Brooklyn Film Noir, NY

February 29: Montevideo Cine Universitario, Uruguay

March 8: Birmingham The Electric, UK

March 12: Birmingham The Electric, UK

March 12: Buenos Aires Strummer, UK

April 4: Hastings Electric Palace Cinema, United Kingdom

April 8: Minneapolis Trylon Cinema, MN

Yesterday, The Rolling Stones announced their North American tour in 2020.

(Credit: Dudeski / Chip Baker Films)