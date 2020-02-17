[Check with Pastor Adrienne: I like Ash Wednesday but not the smudge]

Q: Pricey Pastor,I really do not want to be a smudge-head on Ash Wednesday, but I want to honor the Lenten fast. Is this unlawful?A: I’m laughing at your terminology! And a hearty thank-you for bringing a little comedy into the religiosity of the Lenten period. Jesus was not huge on faith possibly, nor did he delight in the pomp-and-circumstance of the Pharisees’ myriad of rituals meant for general public display screen. Do we need to demonstrate the earth that we are observing a spiritual vacation? […]