Checking the facts: the jab of Challenger Marie Newman on the track record of Rep. Dan Lipinski does not match

During a recent podcast interview, Marie Newman used a question about a common transport problem where drivers get in rank to cast a shot at her opponent, the American representative Dan Lipinski.

Newman challenges Lipinski for a rematch for the 3rd congress chair in this year’s Democratic primary. He won a small victory over her in 2018.

When Newman asked at an Indivisible Chicago event what she would say to voters who are frustrated by trains blocking their way on the road, Newman said, “It used to be a law that stationary trains were not allowed. You can only stand still for a very short time. That was lifted around the time that Dan Lipinski took office, and he had a role in it. ”

“Right now, it’s preventing first responders from getting to where they need to be, so that’s a big problem,” Newman added. “People die for it. What happens in terms of toxic emissions in our environment is horrible.

That is a lot to save Lipinski. So we decided to find out whether the eight-year-old congressman, who took office in 2005 and is currently a member of the House Transport Committee, played a role in the downfall of the law. The bottom line is that he was not involved in any way.

A judicial – not legislative – decision

The federal government does not set a limit on how long trains can block intersections, but a 1999 Illinois law allowed local municipalities to stop trains that had come to a halt and to block an intersection for longer than 10 minutes unless the train failed for reasons. could be moved outside the control of the carrier.

The law was overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2008 after the judges found it incompatible with federal regulations for train speed and air brake testing. This raises the question of how Lipinski, a congressman, could have played a role in inhibiting a state-settled court case.

When we wanted to contact the Newman campaign for an answer, spokesman Ben Hardin confirmed that this was the law his candidate was referring to and Lipinski acknowledged no involvement in the outcome of the case.

Nevertheless, Hardin argued, Lipinski “certainly participated in the protection of corporate interests in the railways over the interests of his constituents” in other ways, such as his role in slowing down the deadline by which railway companies must implement technology designed to automatically slow down or stop speeding trains that experts say can save lives.

Rep. Dan Lipinski and Democrat primary challenger Marie Newman will meet the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2018. File Photo.James Foster / For the Sun-Times

While that might have been a convincing argument for some Newman potential voters, it wasn’t an argument she used when attacking her opponent’s transport record during the Indivisible Chicago event.

What’s more, Lipinski has been vocal in his support for tackling the problem of stationary trains. In 2016, he wrote a letter to a federal board charged with regulating freight trains requesting that it be re-examined whether an operator had entered into an agreement not to block crossings after receiving federal approval. And last year, he raised the issue of blocked crossings with the Federal Railroad Administration and emphasized a government investigation that the average train length had increased by 25% since 2008.

“Although I understand the economic benefits of longer trains, they cannot be at the expense of community safety and quality of life for commuters,” Lipinski said in a July press release.

Meanwhile, a recent Bloomberg report discovered that railroad companies have successfully sued six other states besides Illinois for passing laws aimed at destroying blocked crossings, including neighboring Indiana and Michigan along with Kansas, Oregon and Texas, which also be home to major freight hubs.

Our statement

Newman said Dan Lipinski “had a role” in repealing a law that used to limit how long trains could run at stationary intersections.

The federal government does not limit how long trains can stand at intersections. In 2008, the Illinois Supreme Court passed a state law that allowed cities to give quotes to trains that blocked traffic for longer than 10 minutes.

But Lipinski played no role in undoing the law, which the Newman campaign acknowledged in response to our investigation.

We assess her claim False.

FALSE – The statement is not correct.

