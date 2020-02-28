checklist-of-athletics-situations-impacted-by-coronavirus

By The Connected Press

ARCHERY

ISSF Worldwide Solidarity Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Feb. 22-28 postponed.

Globe Cup in Shanghai from May possibly 4-10 cancelled.

ATHLETICS

Entire world indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021.

Hong Kong Marathon on Feb. 9 cancelled.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 cancelled.

Asian cross-nation championships in Hong Kong on March 29 postponed.

Tokyo Marathon on March 1: Restricted to elite runners.

Nagoya Women’s Marathon on March 8: Restricted to elite runners.

Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea on April 12 cancelled.

Car RACING

Components One’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed.

System E’s Sanya E-Prix in Sanya on March 21 cancelled.

BADMINTON

China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March one postponed.

Asian crew championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew.

German Open up in Mulheim from March 3-eight cancelled.

Polish Open in Krakow from March 26-29 postponed.

Vietnam International Obstacle in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7.

BASEBALL

Nippon Expert Baseball: All preseason video games from Feb. 26-March 15, no spectators.

BASKETBALL

Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament moved from Foshan, China, to Belgrade, Serbia, from Feb. 6-nine.

Asia Cup qualifiers postponed: Philippines vs. Thailand on Feb. 20 Japan vs. China on Feb. 21 China vs. Malaysia on Feb. 24. Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents’ households.

South Korean Basketball League: All game titles from Feb. 25-March 31 no spectators.

BIATHLON

Olympic take a look at party in Zhangjiakou, China from Feb. 27-March 2 cancelled.

BOXING

Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier moved from Wuhan, China, to Amman, Jordan, from March 3-11.

Biking

UAE Tour cancelled on Feb. 27 just after 5 of seven stages.

Activity CLIMBING

Asian Championships in Chongqing, China from April 25-May possibly 3 to be relocated.

Entire world Cup in Wujiang, China from April 18-19 cancelled.

Environment Cup in Chongqing, China on April 22 cancelled.

EQUESTRIAN

Hong Kong showjumping leg of Longines Masters Collection from Feb. 14-16 cancelled.

Subject HOCKEY

Hockey Professional League matches involving China and Belgium on Feb. eight-9 and Australia on March 14-15 postponed.

India women’s tour of China from March 14-25 cancelled.

Eire women’s tour of Malaysia in March-April cancelled.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 cancelled.

HSBC Women’s Globe Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March one cancelled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-eight cancelled.

European Tour

Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed.

Japan LPGA Tour

Daikin Orchid Ladies in Okinawa from March 5-eight: Spectators banned.

GYMNASTICS

Inventive World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, from Feb. 20-23: China team withdrew.

American Cup in Milwaukee on March 7: Russia team withdrew.

HANDBALL

Olympic women’s qualifying event in Montenegro from March 20-22: China withdrew. Hong Kong declined invitation to show up at.

HORSE RACING

Japan Racing Affiliation: All races from Feb. 27 to have no spectators, indefinitely.

ICE HOCKEY

Chinese clubs in Supreme Hockey League taking part in house games in Russia.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines, from Feb. 23-28 cancelled.

US-Based mostly Experienced Women’s Hockey Gamers Affiliation tour of Japan from March 4-7 cancelled.

JUDO

Paris Grand Slam on Feb. 8-nine: China team withdrew.

Dusseldorf Grand Slam on Feb. 21-23: China group withdrew.

Modern day PENTATHLON

Entire world championships moved from Xiamen to Cancun, Mexico, from May possibly 25-31.

Planet laser run championships moved from Xiamen in May perhaps to Weiden, Germany, in August.

ROWING

Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifying regatta in Chungju, South Korea from April 27-30 cancelled.

RUGBY

Six Nations: Eire vs. Italy in Dublin on March seven postponed.

Women’s Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland in Legnano on Feb. 23, Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin on March eight postponed.

Professional14 in Italy: Zebre vs. Ospreys, Treviso vs. Ulster on Feb. 29 postponed.

Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies in Osaka on March eight to be relocated.

Japan’s Top League: Spherical 7 on Feb. 29-March one and Spherical eight on March seven-eight postponed.

Hong Kong Sevens moved from April 3-5 to Oct. 16-18.

Singapore Sevens moved from April 11-12 to Oct. 10-11.

Asia women’s championship in Hong Kong moved from March 14-22 to Could eight-16.

SAILING

Asian Nacra 17 Championship in Shanghai from March one-six moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19.

Asian 49erFX Championship in Hainan, China from March 20-29 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19.

Snowboarding

Alpine Planet Cup in Yanqing, China from Feb. 15-16 cancelled.

Engadin Skimarathon in Switzerland on March 8 cancelled.

SOCCER

Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-Might. Beijing FC authorized to participate in from Feb. 18. Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul to be played with no spectators from March three. Matches involving Iranian golf equipment Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March two-three postponed.

Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets on Feb. 27 guiding shut doors.

Asian women’s Olympic qualifying Team B event relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoff on March 11 moved from China to Sydney.

2022 Planet Cup qualifying: China vs. Maldives on March 26 and vs. Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand. Spectators banned.

AFC Cup: All team phase and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April seven.

Chinese Tremendous League, because of to commence on Feb. 22, delayed.

Serie A, B, C, D and Women’s Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto locations postponed from Feb. 22. Serie A: five matches on Feb. 29-March one with no spectators.

Iran Professional League: Spectators banned from all matches from Feb. 24.

K League in South Korea, because of to start on Feb. 29, delayed.

J League in Japan: All matches from Feb. 25-March 15 postponed.

Swiss Super League and Obstacle League from Feb. 28-March 15 postponed.

Asian men’s futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Feb. 26-March eight postponed.

Japan vs. South Africa men’s pleasant on March 27 cancelled.

FIFA Council conference in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20 changed to video convention.

Pace SKATING

Quick monitor environment championships in Seoul from March 13-15 cancelled.

SWIMMING

Asian h2o polo championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from Feb. 12-16 cancelled.

Diving Grand Prix in Madrid from Feb. 14-16: China staff withdrew.

Diving world series event in Beijing from March 7-nine cancelled.

China Olympic trials in Qingdao from March 28-April 4 moved to May perhaps 10-16.

Table TENNIS

Entire world group championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28.

South Korea Open in Busan on June 16-21 suspended.

Australian Open up in Geelong on June 23-28 suspended.

TAEKWONDO

Asian Olympic qualifying event on April 10-11 moved from Wuxi, China to Amman, Jordan.

TENNIS

Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I event moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-seven.

Davis Cup: China forfeited Planet Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-seven.

WTA: Xi’an Open from April 13-19 cancelled.

TRIATHLON

Olympic combined relay qualifier moved from Chengdu, China on May nine to Valencia, Spain on May well one.

Earth Cup in Chengdu, China on May well 10 postponed.

Asian Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on March eight, in Beihai China on April five, and Dexing, China on April 11 postponed.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach volleyball World Cup in Yangzhou, China from April 22-26 postponed.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Asian Championships from April 18-25 moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

WRESTLING

Asian Championships in New Delhi from Feb. 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew.

Asian Olympic qualifying event from March 27-29 moved from Xi’an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Others

Iran suspends all sports gatherings from Feb. 24 for 10 times, other than Pro League soccer matches driving shut doorways.

Tokyo Olympic education of volunteers in Japan postponed from February to May perhaps.

Chinese Anti-Doping Agency suspended testing from Feb. 3-21.

Winter X Game titles gatherings in Chongli, China from Feb. 21-23 postponed.

Singapore athlete of the year awards on Feb. 26 postponed.

Intercontinental Boxing Association’s European Continental Discussion board in Assisi, Italy on Feb. 29 cancelled.

Planet Chess Federation’s presidential council assembly moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed. New dates not set.

Hong Kong sports activities stars awards on March 24 postponed.

XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (offroad triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan from March 28-29 cancelled.

Snooker’s China Open from March 30-April five cancelled.

SportAccord summit in Beijing moved to Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19-24.

Global Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Congress on June 20 moved from Shanghai to Antwerp, Belgium.

Singapore bans spectators at Countrywide School Online games from January-August.

University Athletic Affiliation of the Philippines postponed all sports activities.

___

Far more AP sporting activities: https://apnews.com/apf-sporting activities and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports activities