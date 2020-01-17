Cheeky Tobacco Thieves Suspected of Larger Operation Hit Fresno County Gas Station

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Authorities are joining forces to track down two cheeky tobacco thieves targeting businesses throughout the south of the valley.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies released a surveillance video of a burglary that occurred last week in Riverdale on Friday. The footage shows two men breaking into a Shell gas station, loading gray bins with tobacco products.

Law enforcement officials believe the suspects are part of a much larger operation, which also extends to Hanford and Tulare County.

Earlier this week, Hanford police released a video of two suspects suspected of being behind a series of four burglaries in the city in the past three weeks.

They said that with each break-in, the thieves made their way inside the stores before loading as much tobacco products as possible.

Officials have also linked the same thieves to four other similar crimes in Tulare County.

“Through this investigation, we have discovered that this is not only happening in Hanford,” said Corporal Hanford. Jason Gustin. “We have heard of at least three to four other like-minded people who have also performed in Tulare County.”

Several thousand dollars of cigarettes were stolen from these burglaries.

Sheriff’s officials say the two men left the Riverdale service station in a dark four-door vehicle. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, and one of the suspects was wearing black Air Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide anonymous information that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.

