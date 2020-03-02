cheer-accident-share-new-song-like-one-thing-to-resemble

Chicago-centered prog rockers Cheer-Accident have shared a brand name new music, Like One thing To Resemble. The keep track of is taken from the band’s new album Chicago XX, which has been unveiled on Cuneiform Information. You can listen to the new tune under.

The album title, and in truth front include, are a tongue-in-cheek nod to fellow Chicagan band Chicago.

(Picture credit: Cunieform Data)

“We’ve produced it to XX!! Yes, it took extended than it took Chicago to make it listed here, but that didn’t prevent us from calling it Chicago XX, did it?,” the band explain to Prog. “It’s a potent very little sucker, as well. Possibly we should not nonetheless be rocking out this substantially at our superior age, but… Well, we are!

Harmony and dissonance, adore and loathe, oboes and drums… They all enable to kind this delightful and peculiar bedfellowship. Maybe this is likely out on a limb, but it is doable that (in addition to the bevy of instruments on this album) this just may possibly be our most gripping complete-size to day on the vocal front: Carmen Armillas and Greg Beemster and Thymme all switch in some poignant and assorted performances. And let us experience it, Shelby Donnelly’s artwork is a little something you’re gonna want to stare at…”

As properly as the band’s existing line-up of Thymme Jones (drums), Jeff Libersher (guitars), Dante Kester (bass) and Amelie Morgan (multi-instrumentalist) Chicago XX also features appearances from previous band associates Carmine Amillas (vocals) and Todd Rittman (Mellotron).