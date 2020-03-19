Breaking News

Gimme an S! Gimme an A! Gimme a D! What is that bay? SAD !!!!!!!

Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama – star of Netflix’s hit show, “Cheer” – spoke out after COVID-19’s national competition was canceled …

For some who have never seen the show … Navarro cheer is what matters Tom Brady-A Patriots in the happy world – The Bulldogs compete for national titles every year and they’re good as hell.

However, Navarro could not defend the 2019 title in Daytona due to the coronavirus pandemic … and Monica was completely destroyed.

“This decision is unavoidable as things go on and our country is uncertain at times,” Monica said. “My heart is broken, however, for the lost memories and the lost time of my wonderful team. I am not ready to go home right away.”

“I’m not mentally ready for the team to open up the uniforms, pack their things and leave town.”

Monica praised her team for their work ethic … as their routine was “especially beautiful.”

“For the first time in my life I was out of control and my life was a roller coaster last week. All I know is that we will be back much earlier !!!”

Silver money – you can watch the first season of “Cheer” all you want during solitude … so yay ??