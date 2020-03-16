Bartow, Florida- They have a spirit.

Yes, they do.

They have a spirit. And now it is backing a serious sporting event.

“People now realize that cheerleading is a true sport,” said Bartoe High’s junior, Dalian Williams.

Activities that must maintain their sporting position have been boosted by the International Olympic Committee adding cheerleading as a provisional sport. Cheerleading is now a recognized Olympic sport that can make its debut in the summer game of Paris in 2024.

“When thinking about primoretic sports, think about the Olympics,” said Bartow’s head coach Lori Joliffe. “I think everyone wants to fulfill that Olympic dream. The fact that cheerleading can be part of that is very exciting.”

When it comes to cheerleading, the Bartow Yellow jacket offers a lot of inspiration. Trophy shelves are on display to prove it. Seven state championships, four national and three world titles.

“When I have a passion for sports and am willing to sacrifice a lot to get rewards on the other side, it’s happy to know that I’m the best, I did, “said Jolif.

Gold medals are commonplace in Bartow. Also common at Strawberry Crest. The Chargers have won six straight-state championships and recently won their first national title. The Olympic gold potential will help to justify the sport they love.

“Cheerleading has always been everything for me,” said Senior Diamond Burgos. “I’ve been doing it for 14 years. It definitely has made me a better person, not a better athlete.”

There is something special about wearing strawberry crest uniforms. Cheerleading is a big deal at this school.

“When I wear this uniform, I have a lot of pride,” said senior Mikenzie Schifflet. “In other words, we reproduce our colors.”

What about red, white, and blue reproductions?

“It’s great being able to take charge of the United States,” said Shiflet.

For athletes like Burgos, cheerleading is more than a sport.

“I didn’t think I could get from other sports, giving me a sense of dignity and giving me a sense of self-esteem,” she said.

Also, thanks to the Olympics, Burgos and her fellow cheerleaders no longer have to defend the sport.

“The toast hasn’t gained recognition it honestly deserves,” Burgos said. “People are looking at that awesome, cheerleading, real cheerleading deal, a real deal because they can eventually be at the same level as gymnastics, volleyball, etc.”

