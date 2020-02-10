Cheeseburger on the go: get one at the Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Busy trade fair visitors can enjoy a hearty option at this year’s Florida State Fair and have a hand free!

DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes are always a hit at the show, but the other place of business, DeAnna’s Diner, debuted this year with a unique menu item.

The “cheeseburger on a stick” is a grilled Angus beef patty that is dipped and fried in the “secret batter” of the restaurant.

The cheese for this delicacy is actually outside in the form of cheddar cheese sauce.

Dustin Hagy is the owner of the DeAnna Diner and the chef of the restaurant. He told 8 On Your Side that the cheeseburger on a stick creation was a great idea.

“So this is a great item at the show because you can walk around, hold your drink in one hand, and have a cheeseburger on one stick in the other,” he said. “We also have various gourmet burgers and we make all of the homemade rolls for them.”

