Cheesecake Factory coming to Westfield Countryside in Clearwater

By
Nellie McDonald
-
The Cheesecake Factory restaurant is seen in Old Pasadena Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo Damian Dovarganes)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Cheesecake lovers rejoice! A Cheesecake Factory location is coming to a mall in Clearwater.

Westfield Countryside announced The Cheesecake Factory will be joining the retail center and plans to open in fall 2020.

The restaurant will be located off Countryside Boulevard in between JCPenny and Macy’s.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu and of course, its 50 signature cheesecakes.

Its first restaurant was opened in 1978 in Beverly Hills, California.

Other Tampa Bay Cheesecake Factory locations include one at International Plaza in Tampa, Westfield Brandon and University Town Center in Sarasota.

For more information on the restaurant’s opening, follow Westfield Countryside on social media.

