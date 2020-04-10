Cheetah Girls Beef! Raven-Simone and Kielie Williams opened the drama of Adrienne Bilon

All of this alone has caused some additional noise over time.

Before all of us St. Williams Cheetah Girls and 3lv The famous actor made a lot of noise when he watched an old play with his ex-partner Adrienne Bylon HoftonBayna.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s LOL in the Northwest.

On Thursday, Williams chatted with his ex-partner Raven-Symoné is standing on things Instagram Live She is an actress of Ravvina.

“From the time I was young, from the time I spoke to you and the wounds healed because of you, I probably wouldn’t have done this if you didn’t understand what you knew. It’s better. ”

Kieli acknowledged:

“Yes, of course I’m a lighter. This is the taste we get. “

To the surprise of many Cheetah Girl fans, Raven is the real reason why she didn’t star in the third installment of 2008’s “The Cheetah Girls: One World.” The 34-year-old now explains.

‘One of the things that happened during this movie was that I was excluded from the first team. It wasn’t very strong at first, but I created something out of the ordinary at the time. “

Kylie apologized and spilled.

“I will never intentionally hurt you.”

Fortunately, it feels like his friends Disney Raven shared about Alum’s move from the last drama.

“Oh, darling, I’m grateful for that, and I’ll remove, remove, destroy your anguish.”

However, he noted in Kieli’s previous comments that he accused Miz Bailon of being his “best friend” and demanded that everything be clarified:

Honey, I talked to Adrienne. ”

Unfortunately, for singers who admit their grief over the death of their father, the problem is much deeper:

“No, he didn’t come to his father’s funeral, or call me when I died. I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be messy. I’m loyal to you, no. I’m sorry, I love you. I swear to God, no. You’re about me.” You can say what you want and how you feel about me, but I can’t say I didn’t fall for Adrienne. I can’t say that. I didn’t do anything! “

Raven admitted that it was right not to show Adrienne in difficult times and tried to dissolve Kiel.

“But I’m still talking to him, because the story of one of us is so thick, he knows that no one knows your part. But you can calm your proud ass and take a pill and say, ‘I’m sorry about you, but let’s talk about it.’ “I feel sorry for him. But it’s bringing out adult women. “

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Kieli didn’t promise to do anything with Adrienne herself, but she hopes she can solve these previous problems. For one thing, of course, we can once again deny the unity that has always existed. Miz Symoné spoke to ET before his Insta Live chat with Williams.

I think it’s fake. ”

Thoughts on this wild play, Perez readers ?? We wonder where the wonderful girl is Sabrina Brian Natsu: It’s annoying … Besides having her “bestie” next to Quiel …

[Photo courtesy of Disney.]