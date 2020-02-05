Chef at “Cheddargate” asks Michelin to hold back food from his restaurant

Marc Veyrat has taken over a historic Parisian dining room that previously belonged to the French actor Gerard Depardieu. – AFP picture

PARIS, February 5 – Marc Veyrat, the French celebrity chef in the center of the “Cheddargate” scandal, has stated that he never wants a Michelin star for his new Parisian restaurant.

The extravagant chef who brought the red guide to court last year after losing his third Michelin star for his famous flagship restaurant in the French Alps has taken over a historic Parisian dining room that previously belonged to the equally colorful French actor Gerard Depardieu belonged.

“I never want the Michelin (inspectors) here,” Veyrat told AFP when he opened the Fontaine Gaillon in a former 17th-century mansion in the French capital.

Instead, he insisted that he wanted to “put stars in the eyes of his guests” with his inventive but sociable kitchen.

The chef, who never gets by without his black Savoy hat, had insulted “incompetent” Michelin inspectors who said he used English cheddar cheese in a souffle instead of French reblochon.

Veyrat lost his legal battle against Michelin – although he is appealing.

And he was still holding the knives for the gastronomic Bible when he made a “virtual bread” made of mousse in his new facility, saying that he would cook every “Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday”.

“Who do you think you are?”

He accused the Fiihrer of not knowing what he was doing and of committing a variety of sins, including cozy relationships with some cooks.

“Who do you think you are?” He explained.

“I trained seven three-star chefs, 21 two-star chefs, and I don’t know how many have a star.

“But they want to put us back to basic training as if we didn’t have 50 years of know-how and experience to fall back on?” He added.

However, 69-year-old Veyrat said the shock of losing his third star for his Maison des Bois in Manigod was less than the pain he felt when the Michelin took the third star out of the restaurant last week from what was once by the legendary Paul Bocuse near Lyon.

“You don’t touch Paul Bocuse,” said Veyrat. Descending into his restaurant, the leader attacked the essence of “French identity,” he claimed.

The man they called the “Pope” of haute cuisine “opened restaurants all over the world and trained so many chefs,” he said.

At the Fontaine Gaillon in Paris, Veyrat said he would continue to cook the “botanical” creations that made his name, including scallops scented with wild chickweed and served with a mashed date with lemongrass emulsion for € 48.

The menu also includes freshwater fish with mountain herbs from 60 different plants from a special herb garden.

Veyrat also offers fresh Savoyard cheese, sausages, pine cones and butter, which are brought directly to Paris by their producers.

“We will have dishes that speak of the forest, mountain meadows and Savoyard cheeses. People need the natural and the real, ”added the cook. – AFP