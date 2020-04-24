Chef Thinks About Her Restaurant Position In The Post-Coronavirus World

Broadsheet Reader, good morning! Senator Elizabeth Warren mourns her brother who died of the coronavirus, Middle renames herself to reach a new generation of women, and the chef considers her position in the post-COVID world. Have a rejuvenating weekend.

– “I have dreamed again. “ End your week with all your honesty. When I went reading the open and honest essay of Chef Gabriel Hamilton at the New York Times about the closure of East Village Restaurant Prune, I might have highlighted everything.

The impact of coronaviruses on small businesses, of course urban upsizing, the nearly impossible economy of the restaurant industry with so much income inequality, and the current on-demand, Instagram culture. , Hamilton deals with open distenses.

She guides us through a labor-intensive process of temporarily shutting down a business— “Abrupt closing of a restaurant turned out to be a week of full-time work. I’m going to save it. “

And she dwells on the gutsy questions that many people ask recently. Whether the world out of this crisis still needs the skills and talents we once provided.

After all, it’s a resilience portrait of an entrepreneur “re-dreaming” in a paper-covered restaurant, “a round table, a big table, a table for six, eight tops.”

Please read it.

Claire Zillman

claire.zillman@fortune.com

Azuki

Today’s Broadsheet was created by Emma Hinchliffe.

. [TagsToTranslate] The Broadsheet