Chefs, 49ers ready for the Super Bowl Showdown | Sports

Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tyreek Hill (10) of the Kansas City Chiefs discuss plays during Kansas City Chiefs training prior to the Super Bowl LIV at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 31, 2020 in Davie, Florida. – Mark Brown / Getty Images / AFP picture

MIAMI, February 2 – The Kansas City Chiefs are now pursuing their first Super Bowl title in 50 years as they face the San Francisco 49ers in a championship fight that will usher in a new era for the NFL.

Around 100 million Americans are expected to sign up for the biggest event in the U.S. sports calendar, which begins at 6:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. GMT) at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The highly anticipated showdown could change the guard for the NFL quarterback hierarchy as the curtain falls for the league’s 100th season.

After Tom Brady and the New England Patriots failed to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is just around the corner to crown his appearance as the league’s best quarterback.

The talented 24-year-old Texan could become the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl if he leads the bosses to victory in his second full season as a starter.

Mahomes, who was only the second quarterback in history to complete 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in one season in 2018, has given a relaxed figure during this week’s build.

“I’m going to go out there and try to have fun playing like I’ve played all season,” said Mahomes earlier this week.

Mahomes and his teammates joked and laughed yesterday during a last training session under the watchful eye of experienced head coach Andy Reid.

“They’re going up to a point,” said Reid of his team. “You know the job of a really good football team, but at the same time we try to show our personality.

“That was an emphasis and I don’t expect them to stop now.”

49ers eye record

Trying to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs is a 49ers unit chasing a record-sixth Super Bowl.

Led by 28-year-old quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who won two Super Bowl rings as a replacement for Brady in New England during his stint, the 49ers can point to a fearsome defense trying to throw Mahomes off the track.

Garoppolo has a number of weapons.

Against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, the 49ers knocked out their opponents with a fearsome ground game in which Raheem Mostert ran back four touchdowns and more than 200 meters.

On the defensive, the 49ers have a scary pass rush, led by Nick Bosa, who received a pre-Super Bowl fillip yesterday after being voted Rookie of the Year at the annual NFL Awards.

The 49ers also have to put up with a few offensive tricks as they prepare under the guidance of head coach Kyle Shanahan, one of the most innovative minds in the NFL.

“We are as far as possible,” said Shanahan on Saturday. “We only need the game to get here. It took two weeks (practice) and itchy to leave. “

Shanahan took his players on a tour of the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday to prepare them for the extended half-time break in the Sunday game, in which Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform in front of 65,000 spectators.

After about 30 minutes, the Super Bowl’s half-time is more than twice as long as the usual break.

“It will feel forever,” said Shanahan. “We are not used to that.”

A win today would have the 49ers coach emulate his father Mike Shanahan, who won Super Bowls in a row with the Denver Broncos in 1998 and 1999. – AFP

