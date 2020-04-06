Chefs and restaurant owners claim that new SBA loans do not protect problematic restaurant industry

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard by collective efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, as more than half of the humanitarian territory has been blocked, staying home and being encouraged to stay away from society. I am. Take-out and delivery services will continue to be available, but for the time being seated dining is out of the question, and some local governments have eased the impact by relaxing liquor sales restrictions.

However, the majority of bars and restaurants cannot switch quickly between take-out and delivery, and even those do not have the resources to secure staff for salary. As a result, millions of hospitality workers have applied for unemployment, and even if a restaurant is given a green light to reopen, many will never reopen and their jobs may disappear there again There is.

Prominent chefs and restaurant owners of the Independent Restaurant Federation—Ensuring welfare protection for over 500,000 independent restaurants and 11 million restaurant workers affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in March Formed as a grassroots movement—Requested more urgent action with a long-term recovery approach in mind, issuing a letter to Congressional leaders on Monday.

Specifically, the leaders of the coalition said that the recently passed $ 2.2 trillion stimulus law, based on the CARES law, raised about $ 1 trillion last year to the unique needs of the food service industry, a sector that contributed to the national economy. Claim not to meet. The new small business loan program only prevents the qualifications because most restaurants cannot continue to operate [and maintain or re-employ employees by June 30] Without opening current funds based on the program does not help the restaurant stay open after the first month.

“There is a lot to think now about the future of the industry,” said Kwameon Oachi, a chef at Restaurant Kith and Kin in Washington DC. An obstacle in front of you. “

Members of the coalition will not only ensure that currently closed restaurants can be reopened, but will also add as the economy slowly recovers and the community returns to normal socialization rates during the rest of 2020 and 2021. Seeks law and recovery funds.

The Alliance’s call for action has been based on reports that over 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment in the past few weeks and more than 6.6 million have applied last week. The U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that two-thirds of the jobs lost in March came from the hospitality sector, with more than half of them in food and beverage jobs. The ministry also said that the decline has almost completely eliminated all benefits of the restaurant business over the past two years.

“ I’m not looking for a remedy, ” said Tom Colicchio, chef and founder of Crafted Hospitality, who oversees the management of restaurants at Colicchio’s Craft, Riverpark, Temple Court, Craftsteak, Heritage Steak, and Small Batch in New York City. Said. “We aim to get back to work when we can.”

Colicchio, who closed all restaurants shortly after the state of New York announced the closure of all non-essential businesses in mid-March, understood that he and all his employees needed to be closed and evacuated to the right place Stressed. But the real concern of the industry is to make sure financial protection is set, not just to resume, but to stay open.

The main point of controversy is the new salary of the Small Business Administration, which was established to provide exemptable loans aimed at helping small businesses pay their employees during the coronavirus crisis Protection program [PPP]. Small business and sole proprietors can borrow up to 2.5 times the average monthly salary of the previous year through PPP. The application period began on April 3, but the program is already full of misinformation and misunderstandings, as many banks say that guidance on the actual operation of the program was not in time.

“PPP is a flawed program for businesses that are already closed,” said Naomi Pomeroy, restaurant manager and chef at Beast in Portland, Oregon. Even after catching up with take-out and delivery, those facilities have seen only about 10% of their previous rate of return and employed only 10% of their former workforce.

The coalition has called on Congress to increase its PPP financing from 2.5 times its monthly salary, as well as extend the loan term to three months after resumption. “I don’t know when it will resume, and it will be less busy now,” Pomeroy said. All three chefs repeatedly stated that the 2.5-month salary might be paid by staff before the first reopening, but it would take at least three months on average for the restaurant to reopen. Therefore, current PPP funding is not enough to continue to hire staff after opening, and the layoffs will be repeated.

“The setup is a nightmare,” Pomeroy said.

The coalition also calls for the next stimulus package to include two new tax refunds. The letter also deserves the creation of a restaurant stability fund, a $ 50- $ 100 billion reinvestment to help re-employ employees, and the scope of business interruptions that insurance companies often employ during natural disasters. Expanding and mandating to include public health outages. According to COVID-19.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

-Millions will be unable to pay their bills this month. What financial experts advise

-What Small and Medium Businesses Need to Know about SBA’s Payroll Program

—Worst part of losing 10 million jobs in two weeks? Real numbers may be larger

-Why the United States is turning to coronavirus face masks

: Americans are facing a hunger crisis because SNAP benefits are less available to some

-Support for tax-exempt student loans is now legal. It’s time to make it permanent

-The hospital is short of all the most important supplies: oxygen

—PODCAST: Two healthcare CEOs on why coronavirus testing and vaccines are the ammunition needed to fight COVID-19

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus