chelle-acquired-a-huge-compliment-from-nick-jonas-on-‘the-voice’

Chelle could not have picked Nick Jonas as her mentor, but he gave her rather the compliment on The Voice!

The 18-year-old singer acquired a a few chair change, with Blake Shelton turning though she sang her 1st notice. Nick and Kelly Clarkson also turned their chairs.

Even though speaking about her overall performance, Nick told Chelle, “You’re the variety of singer I would die to publish tracks for.” Wow!

Chelle finished up going with Kelly as her coach right after her general performance of Billie Eilish‘s “idontwannabeyouanymore”.

“Who requires a creepy uncle when you can have a pleasurable aunt?! So enthusiastic to work with you Chelle 😘😘 #TeamKelly #VoicePremiere,” Kelly shared on Twitter. To get the creepy uncle reference, check out out the video!

