[Chelsea -2 Manchester United: Frank Lampard laments VAR use just after Maguire choice and disallowed ambitions]

The determination to not ship off Harry Maguire all through Manchester United’s defeat of Chelsea disappointed Frank Lampard.

Even far more frustrating for the Blues manager, even so, was that VAR was released to choose up on these incidents and punish all those who require punishment.

Rex Options Frank Lampard – and a lot of viewers – imagine Maguire deserved a pink card for kicking out at Batshuayi

Nevertheless the video assistant referee did NOT punish Maguire when he kicked out at Michy Batshuayi on the sidelines – and he went on to rating United’s 2nd purpose in their two- earn at Stamford Bridge.

“Maguire must get a pink card and then he scores the 2nd aim, and the match changes off that,” lamented Lampard following the match.

“That’s a important portion of what VAR was for. The referee can not see all the angles and if you are not heading to use the pitchside check, I do not recognize it.”

Lampard had even further frustrations, also.

2 times Chelsea experienced goals dominated out just after VAR assessments, and although the overturned simply call on Olivier Giroud’s finish was appropriate – he experienced strayed a little offside – there was much criticism of Kurt Zouma’s strike becoming ruled out.

Cesar Azpilicueta was adjudged to have pushed Brandon Williams in the establish-up, but the VAR replay showed Azpilicueta himself experienced been pushed into Williams by Man United midfielder Fred so possibly the goal stands, or it is disallowed and Chelsea are awarded a penalty for a foul on Azpilicueta.

To Lampard’s stress, the intention WAS dominated out – but no penalty was offered to the Blues.

“Azpilicueta receives a shove in the back again,” included Lampard. “It’s not obvious, it is not obvious, Azpi has been pushed in the back.”

Including on the conclusion to disallow Giroud’s aim, the Blues boss explained: “It’s a bit soul destroying [for the fans] but it is the fruits of a few incidents.

“VAR is there for that and a toe offside is a toe offside, even if we never like it.”