Chelsea have reportedly signed a contract to sign Norwegian prodigy Bryan Fiabema.

Frank Lampard has spoken about strengthening his team in the January transfer window, and the Blues can register players this month.

Bryan Fiabema is said to be about to sign for Chelsea

Chelsea was affected by a transfer lock-up contract in the summer, but has now announced its first signing since the penalty was halved.

According to VG, a news agency from Norway, Fiabema had a lawsuit with the Premier League club in late 2019 and was impressed enough to sign a permanent contract.

The 16-year-old is not expected to join the senior team yet. Instead, he is admitted to the academy before making his way through the ranks.

Fiabema was invited to watch Saturday’s 3-0 win over Burnley in a box on Stamford Bridge. He was then greeted in the locker room to meet the squad after the game and meet future boss Lampard.

Chelsea players celebrate after Hudson-Odoi scored his first Premier League goal

Despite Chelsea defeat, Frank Lampard sees no transfers in January

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first Premier League goal to seal Chelsea’s decisive 3-0 home win against Burnley.

Jorginho got the blues rolling with a cool penalty. Tammy Abraham headed his 13th league goal of the season after an impressive cross from Reece James.

Hudson-Odoi moved home third to celebrate a decisive victory for the blues and bolster hope that the English attacker can now do his best again.