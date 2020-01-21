Chelsea and Arsenal suffer injuries in defense while Reece James and Sokratis leave the London derby

Both Chelsea and Arsenal suffered a late fitness stroke on Tuesday evening before the London derby on Stamford Bridge.

Blues defender Reece James failed a late fitness test after a knee injury in the 0-1 loss to Newcastle, while Gunners defender Sokratis was unable to overcome the disease.

Emerson Palmieri returns to Chelsea and starts with XI. Cesar Azpilicueta returns to its natural position on the right.

Shkodran Mustafi comes to Arsenal to perform alongside David Luiz on the Brazilian’s return to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal have to do without the blocked captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again during the short trip through London.

The striker will serve the second of three bans for his departure at the Crystal Palace and Gabriel Martinelli will continue in his place.

Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic returns to the midfield of Chelsea after two games in a row to replace Mason Mount.

Confirmed XIs

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.

Subs: Caballero, Alonso, Barkley, Berg, Pedro, Zouma, Batshuayi.

arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luis, Saka, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Martinez, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Willock, Guendouzi, Nketiah.