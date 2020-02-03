Chelsea and Liverpool hit impressive left-back Dele Alli-like ace

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has taken the Bundesliga by storm since his £ 40m transfer – seven goals and one assist in just three games.

Haaland (19), bought by Austrian Bundesliga champion Red Bull Salzburg, joins a growing list of U21 players who are quick to prove their potential.

In the first three Bundesliga games, Haaland was the first player to score seven goals

Almost a month after moving to Germany, Haaland has already scored seven goals in three appearances and is only second in the Champions League goal scorers list this season after Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.

He has contributed to a goal in the German league every 17 minutes this season, the Norwegian striker has only played three games for Dortmund this season.

Here talkSPORT.com took a look at the top 10 child prodigies who illuminate Europe’s top 5 leagues with at least ten league games.

9 = Sandro Tonali (Brescia) – classification achieved – 6.97

The 19-year-old Tonali is one of the few sparks in a fighting Brescia team that is in 19th place in Serie A.

He was often compared to Andrea Pirlo because of the uncanny resemblance, but we at talkSPORT believe that he is more of a combination of Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian international is not only up to the challenge, he also has a flair for standard situations and an open game that many midfielders only reach in their mid-twenties.

If Brescia relegates this season, the clubs will have to line up around the corner to put Tonali’s name on the dotted line.

A great passer-by from below – Tonali could be on the road this summer

9 = Reece James (Chelsea) – WhoScored Rating – 6.97

After Wigan Athletic was named Player of the Year, Player of the Year and Goal of the Season last season, 20-year-old James felt a lot of excitement – especially because of Chelsea’s transfer ban and the aging Cesar Azpilicueta.

After James’ sweet volley shot to Chelsea in a dramatic 4: 4 draw against Ajax, the semi-finalists of the Champions League, it looked as if expectations had been met.

Such achievements have led to comparisons with his compatriots Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and James found himself in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this year’s European Championship.

Reece James in the race for the controversial right back for England

8. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) – evaluation with points – 6.98

Very few young players feel as comfortable and deadly with the ball as the 20-year-old Diaby.

The French Under-21 international is able to play both in the wing and as a second striker. With his pace, his tricks and his directness, he wreaks havoc against the opposing defenders.

Diaby is not quite the finished article yet, as there is a lack of operational decision-making in the last third of a top-class striker – a common problem for young wingers.

However, it is expected that Diaby at the same club that helped Heung-Min Son, Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz reached this level fairly quickly.

Moussa Diaby shoots a shot for Bayer Leverkusen

7. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) – Rating with points – 6.99

The creative linchpin on Sean Dyche’s Burnley side may sound strange to most, but 20-year-old McNeil is faced with this weirdness.

This does not mean that the winger does not perform his defensive tasks. McNeil has reported more duels than Roberto Firmino, Matt Doherty and Bernardo Silva, all of whom are considered high-energy attackers.

McNeil embodies the old-fashioned wing play as a left foot, who plays on the left and kinks inwards and outwards at the risk of the opposing full-back. But his most dangerous asset is his crossroads, and with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes as targets, McNeil becomes all the more dangerous.

Burnley’s Dwight McNeils talents were extremely well supported

6. Stanley Nsoki (Nice) – evaluation with points – 7.03

Nsoki, 20, moved from PSG to Nice for just over £ 11m this summer and would have had a point to prove after leaving the French capital. And he made it almost immediately when he got a template for the winner on his debut, even though he was only on the field for four minutes.

According to WhoScored, the French Under-21 international has played more tackles and interceptions and fewer fouls this season than Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi, Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

This is evidence of Nsoki’s defensive skills and understanding of the game at such a young age that he can also play as a central defender.

Stanley Nsoki (right) concedes a free kick for a foul

5.Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) – WhoScored Rating – 7.07

The 20-year-old German international Havertz shows Dele Alli with his tall physique, the deceptive ball control and the uncanny eye for the goal from unlikely opportunities.

He can set the ball in motion with a calm appearance – a nightmare for defenders.

He hasn’t yet reached his 17 goal win last season, but the attacking midfielder is slowly reigniting with two goals and an assist in his last three games for 5th place in Leverkusen.

A move from the Bayer Arena could be an option for Havertz. The usual suspects Liverpool and Manchester United would be interested.

Havertz has many potential Premier League candidates

4. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus – loaned from Parma) – Rating – 7.08

The 19-year-old made a switch to Juventus in January and the winger was loaned to Parma, where he initially turned his head.

The Swedish international, who is 15 m high, has many wingers to offer in his age group. Combine this with his dribble qualities, nerve-wracking serenity and cultivated left foot. They begin to understand why the Italian champion coughed up £ 31.5 million after just half a senior season.

Can Juventus-bound Dejan Kulusevski follow in Ibrahimovic’s footsteps?

3. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) – evaluation with points – 7.11

Camavinga, 17, is a tidy, defensive midfielder who’s concentration and maturity are years older than his age.

It’s not common for someone to be so young to be so effective in their position, but Camavinga has the perfect blend of youthful confidence, a silky touch, and confidence in the challenge.

The French Under-21 international already had an outstanding performance against PSG in August when his team from Rennes angered the French champions 1-2 and has not looked back since.

Eduardo Camavinga follows Kylian Mbappe

2. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – evaluation with points – 7.51

19-year-old Davies came under fire in a season that was remarkable for the Canadian international.

The left-back, who is on both legs with every opportunity and moves forward, has shown that he can be the natural successor to Austrian team-mate David Alaba, who has played more in the center of defense this season.

Davies is also a confident dribbler who, as Tottenham fans know, can play as a winger. The defender scored two goals against Spurs in the Champions League in December.

Alphonso Davies got his role at FC Bayern Munich under control

1.Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) – Rating – 8.01

Since he left Manchester’s blue side in black and yellow Dortmund, the sky has not been able to limit Sancho’s potential.

As the youngest player in Bundesliga history with 25 goals at the age of 19, the England international is well on the way to achieving world-class status at such a young age.

It is no wonder that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be fighting for the winger in the summer.

Record-breaking Jadon Sancho has been linked to a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks

