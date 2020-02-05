Chelsea and Manchester United have never been on Edinson Cavani’s radar, the mother of the striker from Paris Saint-Germain claims

According to the striker’s mother from Paris Saint-Germain, Edinson Cavani had no intention of moving to Chelsea or Manchester United in the winter.

The 32-year-old, who is under contract with the French champions for only six months, should leave the Parc des Princes in January out of the interest of many clubs.

AFP or licensor

Edinson Cavani went to Atletico Madrid last month

The two Premier League teams mentioned were interested in Cavani, while Atletico Madrid and David Beckham’s newly formed MLS franchise Inter Miami also wanted Uruguay’s ace.

But Cavani’s mother, Berta Gomez, revealed that moving to England was never on her son’s radar.

“Edinson didn’t want money to be the reason, because when it came to money, he would have gone to Manchester United, Chelsea or Inter Miami, which offered him a lot,” Gomez told the Spanish newspaper AS.

Instead, Gomez claimed that Cavani had “done everything” to move to Atletico, and went on to assert LaLiga President Enrique Cerezo that the deal had collapsed due to “greed”.

AFP OR LICENSOR

Cavani expressed the wish to team up with Diego Simeone at Atletico

“We don’t understand why the President said such nonsense. It was out of place and hurt us a lot,” she added.

“It is absolutely wrong to say that Walter (his brother and agent) asked for a fee from signing.

“He should have told the fans why Cavani really didn’t go to Atletico.

“This is partly because PSG did not want him to go, and partly because Atletico never reached the amount PSG wanted during the negotiations.

“My son did everything to go to Atletico.

“He put pressure on him by not playing at PSG and telling his brother that he was willing to cut his wages to sign at Atletico.

“He wanted to play with Cholo (Diego Simeone) and he showed that at every turn.

“It’s not impossible for Edinson to go to Atletico Madrid this summer if the president withdraws what he said.”