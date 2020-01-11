Chelsea and Manchester United vigorously return and Southampton defeat Leicester to avenge the 9-0

Loading...

Chelsea and Manchester United responded to their critics on Saturday with emphatic Premier League wins.

The Blues ended two straight home defeats with a 3-0 win over Burnley, while Manchester United won for the first time in three games and defeated Norwich 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Getty Images – Getty

Man United was back in top form

Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both have a hard time against the smaller teams in front of their own fans, despite having impressive results against the rest of the so-called Big Six.

But there were no such fears today. Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi took a comfortable win for Chelsea, while Marcus Rashford’s two-pack United was on their way against Norwich before Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood completed the lead.

Elsewhere, Southampton continued its remarkable run by beating Leicester 1-2 at King Power and avenging the 0-0 loss to the Foxes earlier this season.

AFP or licensor

Chelsea made Burnley easy

Dennis Praet opened the game before Stuart ARmstrong and Danny Ings whirled the helm and VAR ruled out compensation for Jonny Evans after death.

A Richarlison stunner helped Carlo Ancelotti make his brilliant start in Everton when the Toffees defeated Brighton 1-0 and Newcastle drew 1-1 at Wolves

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the day before and was eliminated from Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

AFP or licensor

Aubameyang was shown a red card against Crystal Palace

Premier League results

Crystal Palace 1: 1 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Everton 1-0 Brighton

Leicester 1-2 Southampton

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Tottenham vs. Liverpool (LIVE on talkSPORT, 5:30 PM)