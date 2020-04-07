Chelsea and operator Roman Abramovich praised for supporting anti-domestic abuse charity Refuge all through coronavirus lockdown

Chelsea Gals supervisor Emma Hayes has praised the club and owner Roman Abramovich for supporting domestic abuse charity Refuge for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

Last calendar year, 1.6million ladies in the British isles experienced from domestic abuse, and there’s proof that conditions have elevated in excess of the couple of months since the government’s new social distancing rules had been introduced.

Domestic abuse is on the increase during this world pandemic. @RefugeCharity desires our assist to carry on their lifestyle-conserving products and services. Be sure to donate everything you can. Chelsea will be matching donations. Thank you. 💙

— Chelsea FC – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2020

According to Refuge, there has been a 25 for every cent enhance in calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline and requests for assistance on the internet considering that the lockdown commenced.

The charity has reported they acquired hundreds a lot more phone calls past week in comparison to two weeks before.

Leading League giants Chelsea are placing their guidance powering the charity by elevating consciousness and pledging to match donations built for the duration of this difficult time.

And Blues manager Hayes states Russian billionaire operator Abramovich has been passionate about advertising and marketing the result in.

“This is some thing that matters incredibly considerably at our club,” Hayes informed the talkSPORT Breakfast.

“Not just my staff but the owner all the way down.”

On operator Abramovich, she extra: “For those who do not know, he’s been a superb supporter of the women’s group and all we do. I am on the club’s foundation board and see initial-hand how invested our owner is and the perform the proprietor does.

For data and assist on domestic abuse:

Police : 999, press 55 when prompted if you just can’t converse

: 999, press 55 when prompted if you just can’t converse Refuge British isles wide 24-hour helpline : 0808 2000 247

: 0808 2000 247 Welsh Women’s Aid Stay Panic Totally free 24-hour helpline : 0808 80 10 800

: 0808 80 10 800 Scotland Nationwide Domestic Abuse and Pressured Marriages 24-hour helpline : 0800 027 1234

: 0800 027 1234 Northern Ireland Domestic Abuse 24-hour helpline: 0808 802 1414

“We felt this was a actually important charity to help elevate awareness and cash for women of all ages and small children enduring domestic abuse during coronavirus.

“Women can come to feel they have no help or way of finding out in isolation and this exhibits there is some thing there for you.

“At Chelsea we are absolutely at the rear of hoping to raise consciousness so folks attain out rather of experience they have nowhere to go.”