chelsea-are-‘far-away’-from-top-rated-stage-beneath-frank-lampard-as-bayern-munich-confirmed-and-‘must-go-big’-on-new-striker-in-the-summer-months

Chelsea Ought to provide in a earth-course striker in the summertime transfer window, in accordance to Jason Cundy, who says their defeat to Bayern Munich proves the Blues are ‘far away’ from the elite amount.

Frank Lampard’s facet ended up put to the sword in ruthless fashion by the German giants on Tuesday night, as they stormed to a three- victory in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Ex-Chelsea defender Cundy experienced ‘no complaints’ about the final result, admitting his previous club have been simply just ‘outclassed’ by Bayern in each location of the pitch.

getty Chelsea have been outbattled and outclassed by Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea did have their likelihood, but 1 of their critical difficulties this year has been a absence of clinical touch in entrance of target and it was pliantly clear again versus the Germans.

Olivier Giroud begun the activity, keeping his position soon after scoring in the 2- get more than Tottenham, and the Frenchman was later changed by Tammy Abraham, but neither could make the effects the Blues required to split as a result of Bayern’s defence.

Cundy insists the young Englishman, regardless of his decent aim return in his debut Leading League marketing campaign, is not but superior more than enough to be Chelsea’s main guy up front.

And he has urged the club to splash the income in the summer to carry in a environment-class ahead who can completely transform Chelsea’s assault and also assist Abraham strengthen his craft.

Getty Visuals – Getty 22-calendar year-old Tammy Abraham has 15 objectives and six assists in 34 video games for Chelsea this year

“No issues in any respect,” claimed the Sports activities Bar host following the match.

“Every one one of their players was improved than ours, more simple as that.

“We were outclassed by a fantastic aspect, they reminded me of the way Liverpool engage in, and it just displays how considerably we are absent from that stage.

“It’s a impolite awakening, and eye-opener, and in some way it’s a game that you can appear back on and say what do Chelsea need to do, how can we boost.

“Well, all more than the pitch but, for me, up coming year Chelsea have received to go significant on a striker.

Tony Cascarino suggests he is ‘not convinced’ by Frank Lampard’s administration adhering to Bayern Munich defeat

“Tammy ideal now is not a initially-selection quantity nine, he’s a second striker, Giroud provides us one thing unique and Batshuayi is just not great ample.

“When Tammy arrived on we had a handful of fifty percent-chances in opposition to Bayern but Tammy has obtained to study that in the box he has to get possibly in entrance or outside of the centre-50 percent.

“Ian Wright was the finest at that and I know Tammy is even now youthful, but there were being two excellent balls throughout the encounter of goal and Tammy has got to lean that when the ball goes large you have received to make a run, for the reason that that ball is heading to arrive, you’ve got to foresee.”

View a clip of Jason Cundy on The Sporting activities Bar above